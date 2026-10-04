Surigao del Norte 1st District Rep. Francisco “Lalo” Matugas said recurring threats from floods and landslides could be reduced through a comprehensive national land use policy that takes disaster risks into account when determining where communities and major developments should be located.
Matugas, chairman of the House Special Committee on Land Use, made the call as weather authorities warned of possible flash floods and landslides in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.
“Every time communities are threatened by floods or landslides, we are reminded that land use is also a question of public safety,” Matugas said.
He said typhoons and heavy rains cannot be prevented, but authorities can make better decisions on where to build homes, roads, schools, businesses and other infrastructure.
The proposed National Land Use Act seeks to establish a long-term framework aligning land use planning with disaster-risk reduction, environmental protection, agriculture, housing, infrastructure and economic development.
Matugas said hazard information should be a key consideration in determining areas suitable for settlements and major infrastructure.
“Good land use planning means looking beyond today’s needs. Before development takes place, government should also consider whether an area will remain safe and sustainable years from now,” he said.
Under the proposal, local governments would retain a central role in community planning while following a national framework designed to align local decisions with broader development, environmental and disaster-resilience goals.
The House approved its version of the National Land Use Act on 5 May 2026, while counterpart measures remain pending in the Senate.
“Disaster resilience begins even before a road, subdivision or public facility is built. It begins with deciding whether we are building in the right place,” Matugas said.
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