“May nakita akong kitten sa taas ng vending machine. I called the cat. Sobrang dehydrated. I had no choice but to take her in,” Marco recalled.

Taking care of nearly 20 cats is no small responsibility, but the actor said he is fortunate to have enough space for them to roam and people who help him look after their needs.

“Right now, I technically have 19,” he shared. “Thankfully, I have a huge place. Nakakaikot sila and may tumutulong sa akin mag-alaga.”

For Marco, rescuing animals goes beyond the excitement of bringing a new pet home. It means accepting another long-term responsibility—something he is willing to do when an animal clearly needs help.

He admitted there are moments when walking away might seem like the easier choice. But from experience, ignoring an animal in distress leaves him with a lingering sense that he should have done something.

“Minsan kapag tiniis mo, ’pag hinayaan mo, ‘yeah, no added responsibility.’ But based on my experience, hino-haunt ako ’pag ’di ko natulungan ang dapat matulungan,” he said.

That compassion has gradually transformed Marco’s home into a refuge for cats that might otherwise have been left on the streets.

With 19 cats and counting, the actor’s commitment serves as a reminder that animal rescue is not merely about saving a life in the moment—it also means providing the care, space and responsibility that follow once an animal is brought home.