Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Saturday said the Senate Impeachment Court has yet to discuss or decide on a timetable for Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial, including a 16 December date floated for the verdict.
Pangilinan, one of the senator-judges hearing the case, said the 16 December date was not an official schedule of the court but an assessment made by its spokesperson, Reginald “Regie” Tongol.
“I have been asked by the media and the public about the schedule of the trial and the verdict date,” Pangilinan said in a social media post.
“The Impeachment Court has yet to formally or informally discuss this and has yet to decide on the timetable/timeline of the trial more so a verdict date of December 16,” he said.
Tongol had said the court was increasingly confident it could finish the trial before the Senate’s Christmas break, with 16 December as a possible date for the verdict.
Tongol based the projection on the pace of the trial, including the prosecution’s expected completion of its presentation of evidence and the 30-day period for the defense to present its case.
But Pangilinan said Tongol’s projection should not be construed as a decision by the impeachment court.
“This verdict date is merely the opinion of the spokesperson. As Senator Judge, I do not share the opinion of the spokesperson,” Pangilinan said.
“He has no authority to issue his personal opinions on the Court’s behalf,” he added.
The clarification comes as the impeachment court continues hearing the case against Duterte, with the prosecution presenting evidence on allegations contained in the impeachment articles. The defense is expected to present its own evidence after the prosecution concludes its presentation.
Duterte is facing allegations including culpable violation of the Constitution, graft and corruption, betrayal of public trust and other high crimes. She has denied wrongdoing and the allegations remain subject to adjudication by the impeachment court.
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