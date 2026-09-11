The suspect was caught trading petroleum products at a gasoline station that had no Certificate of Compliance (COC) from the DOE. The joint teams confiscated a vending machine containing more or less 2,700 liters of petroleum products valued at ₱1,200,820.

Later that day, from around 5:51 p.m. to 9:50 p.m., the CIDG Misamis Occidental Provincial Field Unit, together with the Special Operations Team of CIDG Regional Field Unit 10, Provincial Intelligence Team of Misamis Occidental, Regional Intelligence Unit 10, 1002nd Mobile Company and Regional Mobile Force Battalion 10, in coordination with Plaridel MPS, conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay New Look, Plaridel, Misamis Occidental. The operation resulted in the arrest of two male suspects and the seizure of a vending machine containing 200 liters of petroleum products with an estimated value of ₱660,000.

In both operations, the suspects were caught selling and trading petroleum products from the vending machines. However, upon verification, the machines were found to have no Certificate of Compliance (COC) from the Department of Energy (DOE), rendering their activities illegal.

The CIDG director emphasized that the state protects public interest and national security by strengthening the regulation of petroleum products. Under Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, it is illegal to sell or distribute petroleum products for profit without the necessary license or authority from the proper authorities.

He further stated that Presidential Decree 1865 (Illegal Trading in Petroleum Products), which amended BP 33, was enacted to address emerging unfair trade practices and ensure energy conservation.

The CIDG assured the public of its resolve and dedication to enforcing all laws nationwide. The group, in close coordination with the Department of Energy (DOE), is intensifying its monitoring and enforcement operations to eliminate unfair trade practices that sabotage the national economy and endanger public safety. It also urged the public to report illegal activities in their localities.