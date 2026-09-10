Under the previous policy, cadets who attained exceptional academic standing during the term could qualify for exemption.

Upperclass cadets are now taking their final examinations for the first term of academic year 2026-2027 following months of classroom instruction and preparation.

The PMA said the policy provides a common assessment for the Cadet Corps, allowing the academy to evaluate cadets’ understanding, retention and application of lessons and competencies developed in their courses.

It said the examinations would also reinforce discipline, preparation and consistency alongside cadets’ military, physical and character development.

The academy said it would continue improving its academic and assessment programs to prepare future Armed Forces of the Philippines officers for the changing demands of military service.