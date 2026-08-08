Following the completion of the New Cadet Battalion training, 342 cadets — 266 males and 76 females — successfully earned their incorporation into the Corps. They will bear the class name “MASIKLAB LAHI,” or Mandirigmang Simbolo ng Katapangan at Lakas para sa Bayan ng Lahing Hinirang.

For more than two months, the Fourth Class cadets were introduced to the fundamentals of military life, discipline, customs and traditions, military values, physical conditioning, character development, and basic military knowledge and skills.

The program was designed to develop the physical, mental and moral foundations expected of future military officers while preparing them for the rigors of cadet life.

In his keynote address, Logico congratulated the members of Class 2030 for completing the demanding New Cadet Battalion training while reminding them that incorporation marks the beginning of greater responsibilities as members of the Corps.

“From this day forward, you will no longer be judged solely by what you can endure, but by the standards you uphold, the example you set, and the honor with which you wear this uniform,” he said.

He further reminded the cadets that the challenges of their training are intended to prepare them for the responsibilities of military leadership.

“Our purpose is to prepare you for a profession where lives will one day depend on your judgment, your courage, and your ability to remain steadfast under pressure. We must know that you can be trusted to lead when the nation calls,” Logico said.

He concluded by welcoming the newly incorporated cadets to a larger commitment beyond their four years at the Academy.

“Welcome to the Cadet Corps, and a lifetime of service to the nation,” Logico said.

The PMA said the Incorporation Rites represent a defining milestone in every cadet’s journey.

“From this day forward, the members of PMA Class 2030 cease to be trainees under the New Cadet Battalion and officially become members of the Cadet Corps Armed Forces of the Philippines, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the upperclass corps. Along with this transition comes a greater responsibility to uphold the Academy’s standards of honor, discipline, leadership, and military professionalism as they continue their four-year transformation into future officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” the PMA said.

Logico said the successful incorporation of PMA Class 2030 reflects the Academy’s commitment to producing leaders of character equipped with the competence, warrior ethos and modern military skills needed to address the demands of an evolving security environment, anchored on a lifetime of honorable service to the Filipino nation.