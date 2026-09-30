The Supreme Court (SC) has yet to issue a final decision or ruling on the constitutionality of lawyer Romulo Macalintal’s petition challenging the postponement of the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to 2028.

The high court ordered the respondents — the Office of the President, the Senate, the House of Representatives and the Commission on Elections (Comelec) — to submit their comments within a non-extendible period of five calendar days from receipt of the notice on Macalintal’s main petition and his plea for a temporary restraining order (TRO) or status quo ante order (SQAO).

Macalintal’s petition seeks to strike down Republic Act No. 12326, which President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed on 24 September 2026. The law moved the scheduled November 2026 BSKE to November 2028 and fixed the terms of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials at five years.