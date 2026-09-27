The priorities were identified during a two-day strategic planning workshop held on 15-16 September in Clark, Pampanga.

The workshop was attended by Justice Secretary Fredderick A. Vida, senior DOJ officials, heads of offices and attached agencies, and representatives of the European Union’s Governance in Justice Programme.

Participants also developed initial six-year road maps, performance commitments and priority initiatives for 2027-2028 covering access to justice, human resources, digitalization, data and infrastructure, and strategic partnerships.

Vida stressed the importance of consistency and readiness in public service.

“Let’s always be there. Let’s be present, let’s be ready, and let’s be courageous,” Vida said.

The DOJ said the workshop outputs will be consolidated and refined for further validation and management review toward the completion of the Strategic Plan 2027-2033.