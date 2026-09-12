Civil society leader Atty. Howard “Howie” Calleja said the Department of Justice can still pursue criminal cases against Vice President Sara Duterte despite her ongoing impeachment proceedings, stressing that the two processes are separate.

Calleja made the statement on Saturday, 12 September, during a discussion with Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon on Duterte’s claim that the cases and impeachment proceedings against her were politically motivated.

Calleja said there is no legal barrier preventing the DOJ from filing criminal cases against the Vice President while the impeachment process is ongoing, adding that such cases may also proceed after the impeachment proceedings.