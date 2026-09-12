Civil society leader Atty. Howard “Howie” Calleja said the Department of Justice can still pursue criminal cases against Vice President Sara Duterte despite her ongoing impeachment proceedings, stressing that the two processes are separate.
Calleja made the statement on Saturday, 12 September, during a discussion with Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon on Duterte’s claim that the cases and impeachment proceedings against her were politically motivated.
Calleja said there is no legal barrier preventing the DOJ from filing criminal cases against the Vice President while the impeachment process is ongoing, adding that such cases may also proceed after the impeachment proceedings.
Ridon, meanwhile, rejected Duterte’s claim that all cases against her were political, saying the Vice President should instead answer for her own statements and actions.
“Na lahat po ng mga kaso ay politikal, hindi po ito totoo. Kasi sa dulo’t dulo naman po, ang kailangan itanong ng pangalawang pangulo sa kaniyang sarili, kung hindi ho ba siya nag-make ng mga utterances amounting to grave threats,” Ridon said.
Ridon also questioned calls for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to resign, noting that Duterte, as Vice President, would constitutionally succeed Marcos should he leave office.
“Ang nakakatawa ron, yung pong makikinabang sa pag-alis halimbawa ng isang pangulo, yun pong mismong nananawagan,” he said.
Calleja also urged authorities to consider cases against individuals who testified regarding the alleged use of confidential funds, including Gina Acosta, Michael Poa and Lemuel Ortonio.
He maintained that the Vice President has no immunity from suit and cited former vice presidents who had previously faced legal cases.
Calleja further said government actions against Duterte should be based on evidence rather than political considerations. He also urged authorities to strengthen security measures for Marcos amid the escalating political tensions.