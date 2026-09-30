The Senate impeachment court has already subpoenaed Duterte’s peso-denominated bank records, as well as records involving her husband, Manases Carpio, and several entities linked to them. Prosecutors have said the documents are central to the article alleging unexplained wealth

Cayosa said documentary evidence would provide the impeachment court with a more direct basis for assessing the allegations than relying solely on statements previously made by Trillanes.

He said prosecutors could instead call bank officials or government personnel who have custody of the relevant records to authenticate and explain them.

Trillanes remains among the witnesses previously identified by the House prosecution for its presentation on the unexplained wealth charge.

“We don't know. Maybe he has something else,” Cayosa said, adding that prosecutors should determine whether Trillanes could provide information beyond what is contained in the documents.

Cayosa also cautioned that allowing Trillanes to discuss bank records before the documents are formally introduced could give the defense grounds to challenge portions of his testimony.

The issue of authentication remains significant after the impeachment court ruled Tuesday that Duterte could not be compelled to respond to the prosecution’s request for admission involving 104 matters, including the authenticity and ownership of bank accounts. The prosecution has said it will proceed with other means of establishing the records. Congress.gov.ph

Cayosa points to Duterte statements

Cayosa also cited statements made during the impeachment proceedings that he said were relevant to allegations involving Duterte’s business interests and government transactions.

Prosecutors have presented Duterte’s 2024 and 2025 Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth showing Gencorp Industries Inc. among her declared business interests and financial connections. SEC records presented during the trial, however, did not list Duterte as a Gencorp stockholder or director.

Cayosa said the central issue was whether the prosecution could establish the acts alleged in the articles of impeachment and show that they constitute impeachable offenses.

On Trillanes’ possible testimony, he said calling the former senator could become less necessary if prosecutors can establish the allegations through authenticated financial records and testimony from their proper custodians.

Trillanes could still be called, Cayosa added, if he has information that materially supplements the documentary evidence.