TACLOBAN CITY -- A suspected New People’s Army member was killed in an encounter with government troops in Baybay City, which was declared “insurgency-free” last year.
The 802nd Infantry Brigade said the clash occurred at about 3 p.m. Tuesday in Barangay Caridad.
Government troops also recovered a high-powered firearm from the encounter site, the brigade said.
Military units were still verifying the circumstances of the incident as of Wednesday morning.
“The identity of the casualty, details of the encounter, and information on any other possible casualties or injuries have yet to be confirmed,” the brigade said in a statement.
Baybay was declared insurgency-free on 7 February 2025 after being placed under stable internal peace and security condition status.
Under government parameters, a local government unit may be declared insurgency-free if no NPA presence has been reported in the area for at least two years.