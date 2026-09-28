Elizalde said residents should remain calm but vigilant and follow instructions from the military while the operations continue.

The armed men are believed to be remnants of a dismantled New People’s Army unit that previously operated in the area and are allegedly attempting to reestablish their presence in remote communities.

San Jose de Buan, an upland municipality with a population of 7,939 based on the 2024 Census, is known for Kalinayan rice, a premium heirloom red rice variety valued for its aroma and distinct flavor. The town also holds the annual Kalinayan Festival to celebrate the crop.

Two separate encounters were reported near Barangay Hidoroma on Sunday, 27 September, after residents alerted authorities to alleged extortion activities by the armed group.

Col. Marlo Jomalesa, commander of the 801st Infantry Brigade, said the clashes occurred after the military launched a focused operation to stop the alleged extortion and clear the area of armed individuals.

Residents were advised to remain in their communities and avoid unnecessary movement while the operation is underway.

Jomalesa credited information from residents with helping government troops respond quickly.

“The information shared by our community-partner proved vital in this operation. It allowed our troops to respond swiftly and decisively. This is a clear example of how close coordination between our forces and the community can make a real difference in our campaign against the CTG,” Jomalesa said.