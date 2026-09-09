The “selective” liquor ban will be enforced only along the traslacion procession route to discourage devotees, locally called “voyadores,” from engaging in disruptive behavior.

Meanwhile, Mayor Leni Robredo has declared in an interview with the media on Wednesday, September 9, that the city will not enforce a total liquor ban but will instead instruct the police to be stricter in disciplining wayward “voyadores.”

She added that she had observed that despite the imposition of liquor bans in previous years, a lot of “voyadores” would still drink before joining the traslacion in order to numb their senses against the odors and stresses they will encounter. She also said the number of unruly devotees at the traslacion is usually “very minimal.”

On 2 September, Robredo and Archbishop of Caceres Most Rev. Rex Andrew Alarcon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Peñafrancia 2026 Multi-Agency Coordinating Group at the Archbishop Leonardo Legazpi Hall of the Basilica Minore and National Shrine of Our Lady of Peñafrancia. Heads and representatives of regional safety offices, including the Philippine National Police (PNP) Bicol, Office of Civil Defense, Bureau of Fire Protection, and the Philippine Coast Guard, were also at the event. The MOU activated the city’s Incident Management Team (IMT).

Gun ban

On September 1, PNP Bicol declared a suspension of permits to carry firearms outside of residence (PTCFORs) in Naga City beginning 5 to 17 September.

In an advisory, the agency also said that only personnel of the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and other law enforcement agencies, who are performing their duties and wearing their agency-prescribed uniforms will be allowed to carry firearms during the suspension period.

PNP Bicol warned that anyone caught with a firearm within the suspension period will be charged with violation of Republic Act No. 10591, otherwise known as the "Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act."