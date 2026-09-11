Josephus Belgado, 64, a retired member of the Philippine Army, craned his neck for any sign that the El Divino Rostro’s “andas” (carriage) was already turning at the bend toward the Plaza Quince Martires on its way to the Metropolitan Cathedral of Naga around 3:30 p.m.

“We used to step on the feet of unruly ‘voyadores’ (devotees), who would try to disrupt the progress of the traslacion with their antics, while in our combat boots. Those boots could hurt,” Belgado said, adding that the conduct of the Marian procession can be bloody and dangerous at times in the 90s.

He said he appreciates that the traslacion is more organized now with the inclusion of wheels under the domed “andas,” which made moving the images through the route of the procession faster and easier for the “voyadores.”

“But I think there should be regulations regarding drunkenness or drinking before a ‘voyadores’ joins the procession,” he said. He explained that he understands that it is tradition for the male devotees to drink before joining the physically demanding procession, but those who are unruly drunks should be disciplined.

No liquor ban

On Wednesday, 9 September, Mayor Leni Robredo has said that she does not agree with imposing a total liquor ban for traslacion when the Philippine National Police Bicol requested for its declaration to prevent rowdiness among participants.

She said she understands that it is tradition for the “voyadores” and that they need it to numb their senses against the odors and stresses they will encounter while in the procession. She added that despite the implementation of liquor bans in past years, “voyadores” would still secretly drink before joining the procession from the Peñafrancia Shrine to the Metropolitan Cathedral.

She said she expects some “voyadores” might become unruly but she said it is an uncommon occurrence during traslacion.

Despite Robredo’s decision, the Archdiocese of Caceres opted for a “selective” liquor ban along the route of the traslacion procession for the peaceful and solemn conduct of the religious event.

Some Nagueños believe that strict regulation on drinking and drunkenness during the traslacion could help prevent possible injuries and chaos, but do not believe that a total liquor ban is the only answer because this would dampen the merrymaking among most people and would affect businesses that sell alcoholic drinks.

Many also support and applaud Robredo’s decision.

“Hindi sinasabi ni Mayor Leni na, ‘Bahala na kayo. Inom lang.’ (Mayor Leni is not saying, ‘It’s your choice. Keep drinking). It’s more like, ‘You don’t lose your freedom just because somebody else might abuse theirs,’” copywriter and creative director Gerry Cacanindin said in a post on Facebook.

Cacanindin added that strong leadership is not always about making the strictest rules. “Sometimes it’s about having the judgment to know who actually needs to be restricted and leaving everyone else alone,” he said.

Brawl

As if to further divide opinions on the issue, a fight among voyadores erupted along the traslacion route on Peñafrancia Street moments before the procession started. More than 10 voyadores clad in orange shirts were seen brawling, leaving one participant walking away with a bloody head. Some onlookers called them debote (a play on words meaning "with a bottle"), tagging them as drunks.

Belgado, who served as a law enforcer during traslacion processions in 1998 and 1999 before being called to a tour of duty as a United Nations peacekeeper in East Timor, said drunks should not be permitted near Ina.

“If they must drink, they should do it responsibly and in designated places away from the procession,” he said.

He noted that despite occasional unruliness, the traslacion remains a moving event for him, where he finds joy in simply seeing the image of the Virgin.

The traslacion procession on Friday ended at around 6:30 p.m. as both images entered the Porta Mariae of the Cathedral. This was followed by a Holy Mass signaling the start of the novena week.

The novena week will conclude at the banks of the Naga River with a fluvial procession carrying Our Lady of Peñafrancia and El Divino Rostro via barge back to their official home at the Peñafrancia Basilica Minore on September 19.

Devotion to Our Lady of Peñafrancia, affectionately called Ina ("mother"), in Naga City began with Fr. Miguel Robles de Covarrubias, parish priest of the former Ciudad de Nueva Caceres. He commissioned a local artisan to carve a wooden replica of the Virgin Mary for the cimarrones, the indigenous settlers near Mount Isarog.

The first miracle attributed to Our Lady of Peñafrancia involved a dog that was slaughtered to use its blood to paint the image. According to local tradition, the dog was resurrected after its body was thrown into the Naga River, allowing it to return home to its owner.