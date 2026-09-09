Police arrested Palawan’s No. 4 Provincial Most Wanted Person during a manhunt operation in Barangay Abongan, Taytay, Palawan on 8 September.

The suspect was apprehended at about 9:30 a.m. by personnel of the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS), led by PMAJ Marvin L. Estigoy, chief of police, in coordination with the 401st Maneuver Battalion of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 4B, Regional Intelligence Unit 4B-Palawan Provincial Intelligence Team, and the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Palawan Police Provincial Office.

Authorities arrested the suspect by virtue of a warrant issued by Judge Anna Leah Y. Tiongson-Mendoza, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 164 in Roxas, Palawan.

The warrant was issued in connection with a murder charge under Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code, with no recommended bail.

The suspect was brought to the Taytay MPS for documentation and proper disposition.

Police Brig. Gen. Christopher R. Dela Cruz, regional director of the Police Regional Office MIMAROPA (PRO MIMAROPA), commended the participating units for the arrest, saying the operation demonstrated the police force’s continuing efforts to locate wanted individuals and bring them before the courts.

Dela Cruz also underscored the importance of sustained intelligence gathering and coordination among police units in tracking down individuals with standing warrants.

He likewise recognized the Taytay MPS, Palawan Police Provincial Office, and other participating units for their coordinated implementation of the court-issued warrant.

PRO MIMAROPA said it would continue its law enforcement operations against wanted persons as part of its efforts to maintain public safety and support the administration of justice across the region.