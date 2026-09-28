Three generations of Filipino shooters are currently carrying the Philippine flag in the men’s trap competition of the Asian Games Nagoya 2026, bringing together decades of experience and the energy of a first-time Asian Games competitor.

Leading the Philippine trio is Eric Ang of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, a Beijing Olympian and seven-time Asian Games competitor who continues to compete on the continental stage after decades of representing the country.

Joining him is Hagen Alexander Topacio, a five-time Asian Games veteran with extensive international experience, including a sixth-place finish at the 2018 Asian Games.

Completing the team is Antonio Joseph “AJ” Javines of Ilocos Norte, the youngest shooter in the competition and making his Asian Games debut in Nagoya. For Javines, the competition marks his first appearance on the biggest continental stage, bringing with him the energy of a new generation of Filipino shooters.

The three shooters represent different generations of Philippine shooting, but share one objective as they take on the three-day competition.

Ang carries decades of experience. Topacio brings years of international competition. Javines represents the next generation of Filipino shooters.

Their campaign also carries a significant piece of Philippine shooting history.

The Philippines last won an Asian Games medal in the men’s trap team event six editions ago, at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan, where Ang, Jethro Dionisio and Jaime Recio captured the bronze medal.

Twenty-four years later, Ang is still on the firing line. This time, he is joined by Topacio and fellow Ilocos Norte shooter Javines, creating a team that connects Philippine shooting’s past, present and future.

For Ang, Nagoya is another chapter in a career spanning multiple Asian Games and an Olympic appearance. For Topacio, it is another opportunity to draw from years of international competition. For Javines, it is the beginning of his Asian Games journey.

As the competition continues in Nagoya, the three are taking it one target at a time, with the opportunity to write another chapter in Philippine shooting history.

Three generations. Three days. One flag.

And for Team Pilipinas Trap, every target brings them closer to whatever comes next.