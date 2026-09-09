Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Casiguran immediately coordinated with the local government of Dilasag in handling and releasing the seabird.

DENR community head Ariel Mendoza said a resident discovered the Brown Booby having difficulty flying along the coastline of Barangay Masagana and immediately sought assistance from local authorities.

The bird was subsequently turned over to the DENR for assessment. Wildlife enforcement officers found it to be in good physical condition, with no visible injuries or signs of distress.

“With the help of the municipal authorities of Dilasag, we immediately released it into its natural habitat at Barangay Dicabasan, in accordance with established wildlife rescue, handling, and release protocols,” Mendoza said.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo urged the public to immediately report sightings of wildlife to the DENR or local authorities to ensure proper handling and prevent unnecessary disturbance to wild animals and their habitats.

The Brown Booby is listed as an endangered wildlife species under DENR Administrative Order No. 2019-09 and is protected under Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

The DENR said the sighting highlights the importance of public cooperation in protecting wildlife, particularly species found outside their usual or previously documented areas.