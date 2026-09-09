Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration chief Patricia Yvonne Caunan welcomed them at the airport.

The Department of Migrant Workers and OWWA provided immediate assistance, including medical and psychosocial support and the processing of benefits.

Personnel from the Bureau of Immigration, Manila International Airport Authority medical team and New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. assisted with their arrival.

Cacdac said the government would provide the seafarers with the support needed as they returned to their families and resumed their lives.

“The President's instruction is to ensure that we provide our full support to you. What matters most right now is that you made it home safely to your families. You can rest assured that the benefits allocated under the programs of the DMW and OWWA will be granted to you,” Cacdac said.

Caunan encouraged the crew members to approach the DMW and OWWA if they needed further assistance.

Officials said the seafarers would undergo medical and psychosocial assessments and receive a briefing on their benefits.

Their return was coordinated by the Philippine Embassy and Migrant Workers Office in Oman, the Philippine Consulate General and Migrant Workers Office in Dubai, the vessel’s owner and the Omani government.

Retired Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr. said they would undergo medical and psychosocial assessments and receive briefings on their benefits.

The repatriation was conducted with assistance from the Philippine Embassy and Migrant Workers Office in Oman, the Philippine Consulate General and Migrant Workers Office in Dubai, the vessel’s owner and the Omani government.