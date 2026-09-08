The declaration will allow the city government to access available funds that can be used to support measures to contain the spread of dengue and further strengthen hospital services, including check-ups, consultations, admission, treatment, and other medical services for patients.

On Monday, Robredo told media that the recorded cases were patients aged between 5 to 15 years old. Most of the cases were from the barangays of Cararayan, Carolina, and Concepcion Pequeña.

Robredo had also made the rounds of health facilities in the city accepting dengue cases on Saturday, September 5, and saw that the wards are already full.

A press release said on Tuesday afternoon that among the measures being pursued by the City Government of Naga are the establishment of four additional medical wards to augment the bed capacity of the Naga City General Hospital (NCGH) for dengue patients and the procurement of appropriate medical equipment.

“The city government also plans to hire additional doctors, nurses, medical technologists, and other medical personnel needed by the NCGH to further strengthen its capacity to provide medical services,” the press release, which was posted on Robredo’s official Facebook page, said.

Robredo has also directed the city’s community-based primary healthcare facilities to extend medical services to dengue patients and help ease the demand on the NCGH.

She also suggested to the Department of Education that schools encourage or allow students to wear what she described as a “dengue uniform,” or clothes that provide greater coverage of the body, to help protect students from mosquito bites.