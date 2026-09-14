NAGA CITY — Mayor Leni Robredo said in a press conference Monday, 14 September, that hospitals in the city are now at full capacity due to an influx of dengue cases, which have now reached 495.

Robredo said that even the three new wards at the Naga City General Hospital, which opened on Friday, 11 September, are almost full of patients showing symptoms of the mosquito-borne disease.

Even the Bicol Medical Center – Department of Pediatrics announced on Friday, 11 September, that its ward was at full capacity “due to a significant and sustained increase in pediatric admissions” as more children fall ill with dengue and pneumonia.

Robredo said the city government is preparing to add more beds in hospital corridors for patients needing confinement.

According to data, 300 dengue cases in Naga City were recorded this month. Fatalities remain at six.

Naga City was placed under a state of calamity on 8 September due to the rising number of dengue cases.