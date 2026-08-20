DKT Philippines Foundation, powered by TRUST, launched the country’s first family planning floating clinic on Aug. 20 at BangkaPro in Taguig City, in a bid to bring reproductive health services closer to isolated and underserved coastal communities.
The initiative was developed in partnership with the Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and operates under DKT’s Service Outreach and Distribution Extension (SODEX) Program.
DKT Incorporated President and CEO Denise van Dijk said the organization aims to expand access to safe and affordable reproductive healthcare, particularly in communities facing barriers to basic health services.
The new floating clinic was officially named Hiraya during the launch.
The initiative builds on DKT’s community outreach efforts. In 2024, the organization launched the SODEX Program, which introduced the Philippines’ first family planning ambulatory clinic. With Hiraya, DKT plans to expand its fleet of mobile and floating clinics to reach more remote and underserved coastal communities.
Communities across BARMM face significant challenges in accessing healthcare because of difficult terrain, limited transportation and long distances to health facilities. The floating clinic is designed to address these barriers by bringing family planning services directly to communities.
“A harsh reality in the Philippines is that one in every five Filipinos does not have enough money to afford these products,” van Dijk said.
She said the SODEX floating clinic would bring family planning information and services directly to communities rather than requiring residents to travel long distances to access care.
Van Dijk said the initiative reflects DKT’s commitment to leaving no one behind and ensuring that quality reproductive healthcare reaches those who need it most.
Beginning in September, the state-of-the-art vessel will set sail to serve isolated island and coastal municipalities across Tawi-Tawi, Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and Maguindanao del Sur.
On board, residents will have access to a complete suite of free family planning services, sustained primarily through the sales of TRUST products. The offerings include professional medical consultations and reproductive health counseling, Long-Acting Reversible Contraceptives (LARCs) such as Intrauterine devices (IUDs) and two-rod implants, and they also offer temporary methods like oral contraceptive pills, injectables, and condoms.
Beyond merely distributing supplies, DKT stresses a holistic, client-centered approach.
"It's also based on choice; we always work on a choice-based perspective," van Dijk said.
Medical staff and counselors are trained to educate clients thoroughly, guiding individuals toward methods that best fit their personal health needs and lifestyle choices.
With the deployment of the SODEX Floating Clinic, DKT Philippines and BARMM's Ministry of Health are charting a new course toward equitable healthcare access, ensuring that geography is no longer a barrier to reproductive rights.