DKT Incorporated President and CEO Denise van Dijk said the organization aims to expand access to safe and affordable reproductive healthcare, particularly in communities facing barriers to basic health services.

The new floating clinic was officially named Hiraya during the launch.

The initiative builds on DKT’s community outreach efforts. In 2024, the organization launched the SODEX Program, which introduced the Philippines’ first family planning ambulatory clinic. With Hiraya, DKT plans to expand its fleet of mobile and floating clinics to reach more remote and underserved coastal communities.

Communities across BARMM face significant challenges in accessing healthcare because of difficult terrain, limited transportation and long distances to health facilities. The floating clinic is designed to address these barriers by bringing family planning services directly to communities.

“A harsh reality in the Philippines is that one in every five Filipinos does not have enough money to afford these products,” van Dijk said.

She said the SODEX floating clinic would bring family planning information and services directly to communities rather than requiring residents to travel long distances to access care.

Van Dijk said the initiative reflects DKT’s commitment to leaving no one behind and ensuring that quality reproductive healthcare reaches those who need it most.