The Provincial Health Office recorded 1,457 dengue cases from 1 January to 2 September, including 11 deaths.

The figures represent a 27.37 percent increase from the 1,144 cases and three deaths recorded during the same period in 2025, according to the Albay PHO.

“Of the reported cases, 763 were female, and 694 were male,” the Albay Public Information Office said in a statement, citing the PHO report.

The executive order directs barangays to mobilize officials, health workers, volunteers, schools, establishments, civil society organizations and residents for dengue prevention and control activities.

These include community clean-up drives, source reduction, health education, disease surveillance, reporting, referral and community mobilization.

Through the reactivated ABKD and dengue brigades, the province aims to strengthen community reporting and referral mechanisms to ensure the timely detection, reporting and management of dengue-related concerns.

Residents are also urged to report mosquito breeding sites, suspected clusters, unusual increases in cases and other dengue-related concerns to barangay dengue brigades, health workers and other designated channels.

4 o’clock habit

The executive order, issued on 4 September, also directs barangays to strengthen dengue prevention efforts by integrating the ABKD framework with the “4 o’clock habit.”

The initiative encourages residents to inspect their surroundings and eliminate potential mosquito breeding sites daily at 4 p.m.

Residents are also urged to follow the Department of Health’s 4S strategy: search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, practice self-protection against mosquito bites, seek early consultation when symptoms appear, and support fogging or spraying when indicated.

They are likewise encouraged to practice the “4Ts” — taob, taktak, tuyo at takip — to eliminate stagnant water where mosquitoes may breed.

“The PHO will continue to provide technical assistance, disease surveillance, reporting support, and response in coordination with municipal and city health offices, hospitals, schools, barangays, and other stakeholders,” the Albay PIO said.