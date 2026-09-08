“Finally, oo nga! Thank you. Ever since naman, pangarap ko rin makapagtrabaho with different prod, people and try new things, so malaking experience din talaga ito for me,” Rose said, describing the project as a valuable opportunity to explore something new in her acting career.

Anisa’s unusual line of work becomes central to the story, as she provides companionship to people who may simply be looking for someone to talk to or share their time with.

“I played the role of Anisa, isang part-time girlfriend for people who are feeling lonely and gusto lang ng kasama, makausap, or may makwentuhan,” she explained.

The story follows Jet, who travels to Baguio after his fiancée becomes a runaway bride. Hoping to start over, he plans to find work and settle down while trying to leave his heartbreak behind. His nights, however, are spent looking for different ways to escape his loneliness.

His life takes an unexpected turn when he comes across an online post featuring a mysterious woman offering companionship under the hashtag #PTGF.

What begins as a seemingly straightforward arrangement eventually draws Jet into Anisa’s world, where hidden intentions and unexpected revelations begin to surface.

Rose teased that the series will keep viewers guessing about the real story behind her character.

“Abangan nila kasi ang daming twists and revelations sa series na ’to, which makes it exciting to watch,” she said. “Gusto kong malaman nila kung ano ba talaga ang purpose ng work na ’to para kay Anisa. Para saan ba ito? Para kanino? Ano ba talaga ang gusto niya? At higit sa lahat, sino ba talaga si Anisa?”

While the character presented a different kind of challenge, Rose said she enjoyed portraying Anisa. One of the more demanding aspects, she noted, was adapting to director Easy Ferrer’s vision for each scene.

“Hindi ako masyadong nahirapan sa character, kase na e enjoy ko talaga siyang gawin,” she shared.

The production also had a tight schedule, requiring the cast to work quickly while establishing the right chemistry on screen.

“Siguro yung pinakamahirap talaga was the limited time to prepare,” Rose said. “First time ko rin makatrabaho yung ibang actors, so parang gusto mo silang makilala habang kailangan mo mo din maging si Anisa.”

Her previous collaboration with Direk Easy, however, helped her adjust to the production’s fast pace.

“Good thing na nag work na kami ni Direk Easy before, so mas madali na rin para sa akin mag adjust and maintindihan kung ano yung gusto niyang mangyari sa scene,” she added.

Beyond the story’s romantic and dramatic elements, Rose hopes viewers will also take away a reminder about maintaining self-worth and being careful when looking for companionship.

“Number one, wag magmahal nang sobra na nakakalimutan mo na yung sarili mo. Palagi kang magtira para sa sarili mo,” she advised.

She also encouraged people to exercise caution when connecting with strangers online, particularly through dating apps and random meet-ups.

“Kilalanin niyo nang mabuti yung mga taong kinakausap niyo. Hindi porke mabait siya sa harapan mo ibig sabihin kilala mo na talaga siya.”

Directed by Easy Ferrer “#PTGF: Part Time Girlfriend” is part of #OKGames’ expanding presence in digital entertainment under its “Beyond Experience” vision, which focuses on creating new forms of entertainment through stories, content, partnerships and experiences.

The company has been exploring formats that reflect changing viewing habits, from online variety shows such as “OKFunalo” and “You’re So Lucky” to vertical dramas through OKDrama, its official drama channel.

Following “The Boyfriend Express,” a boys’ love vertical drama starring Aki Torres and Andrei De Guzman, “Part Time Girlfriend” continues OKGames’ expansion into externally produced digital content.

The momentum continues with the upcoming vertical drama, which stars Ron Angeles and Rose Van Ginkel and is set to be available across the OKDrama YouTube channel, Beetzee Play and Shopee Drama.

By bringing its stories to multiple platforms, OKGames continues to give audiences more ways to discover and experience its digital content wherever they choose to watch.