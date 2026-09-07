Among the ailments cited in the manifestation were hypertension, Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hyperthyroidism, and coronary artery disease. It noted that Romualdez was being monitored by his doctors at the facility.

Citing legal precedents set in prior cases, his camp requested that Romualdez be served his warrant and undergo booking procedures while in the hospital.

“The relief sought is accordingly not a matter of preference but of documented medical necessity, to be maintained under continuous lawful custody and subject to safeguards,” the manifestation read.

It further maintained that the remedies sought were not meant to “seek an exemption from arrest” but were primarily concerned with the former Speaker's current medical state.

Sandiganbayan to Examine Romualdez

Following the development, the Sandiganbayan Third Division said in a statement that it would conduct its own examination of Romualdez and had sent its sheriff to verify the reports.

The anti-graft court maintained that it “can only determine whether such a condition affects the implementation of the warrant” and that it is the duty of the court and law enforcement agencies to execute the order.

“Until the Court orders otherwise, the warrant remains in force and must be implemented,” the court said.

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who personally appeared at Cardinal Santos Medical Center, confirmed that the warrant was served and that Romualdez was read his Miranda rights.

Remulla designated Romualdez as a person deprived of liberty (PDL) following the enforcement.