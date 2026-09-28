Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte will take the witness stand Tuesday in the impeachment trial of his sister, Vice President Sara Duterte, as the prosecution examines city government transactions involving a company she declared as a business interest.

The Senate impeachment court granted Mayor Duterte’s request Monday to move his appearance to Sept. 29 and 30, giving him more time to prepare records covered by a subpoena.

Presiding Officer Francis “Chiz” Escudero said Duterte’s letter requested additional time because he needed “substantial time to gather, organize, authenticate and reproduce” the subpoenaed documents.

“The presiding officer grants the request of Mayor Duterte to appear tomorrow and Wednesday, which again is covered by the subpoena issued already, so there is no need to issue another subpoena,” Escudero said.

The subpoena orders Duterte to testify and produce certified and electronic copies of Davao City government records involving GenCorp Industries Inc. and corporations that own or operate Jollibee branches from 2020 to the present.

GenCorp is among the companies that Vice President Duterte declared as a business interest in her 2024 and 2025 Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth. The Davao City government entered into 19 contracts with GenCorp worth about P33.2 million, according to Mayor Duterte, who has said city officials were unaware of his sister’s alleged link to the company.

The court had originally ordered Mayor Duterte to appear on 28 to 30 September. He sought the adjustment after saying he needed additional time to prepare the documents.

“So I presume, Honorable Ridon, after Police Major Sanggalang, we will be presenting tomorrow Mayor Sebastian Duterte,” Escudero said.

The prosecution also dropped PhilHealth witness Atty. Gary Samonte from its witness lineup.