Panergo, who was appointed bishop of Boac in October 2025 and installed that December, said Marinduqueños have lived with the consequences of Marcopper’s mining operations for more than three decades.

“As we approach the October 4, 2026 deadline, we invite all Catholics to unite in prayer for the environment and in a collective expression of our united position that the DENR Communication be released,” Panergo said in Filipino.

The Diocese called for a peaceful prayer rally beginning 7:30 a.m. Monday, 28 September, in front of the Marinduque provincial capitol. Parishes were also encouraged to invite leaders and members of other faiths.

The appeal comes as the DENR remains central to implementation of the settlement between the Marinduque provincial government and Barrick Mining Corp.

Barrick disclosed that it and the provincial government signed settlement agreements on 4 April 2025 covering proceedings and claims related to alleged environmental issues associated with the Marcopper mine, without admission of liability.

The agreement provides for $100 million to be paid to Marinduque over three years, but only after conditions are satisfied, including Court of Appeals approval and certain confirmations from the DENR. The CA approved the settlement on 3 October 2025 and dismissed the Writ of Kalikasan proceedings against Barrick and Placer Dome with prejudice. Barrick subsequently reported that DENR confirmations remained among the outstanding conditions.

In April, Barrick deposited $50 million, or roughly P3 billion, in escrow, representing half of the settlement amount. The remaining $50 million is scheduled to be paid in three tranches over three years.

DENR action awaited

The issue resurfaced in August after Marinduque Gov. Melecio “Mel” Go sought DENR guidance on whether the settlement would adequately fund the rehabilitation or remediation required in affected areas.

The provincial government said at the time that the DENR was preparing to formally communicate with Barrick in accordance with environmental laws and agency regulations.

Go had also raised concerns over how the settlement was negotiated, including the absence of direct DENR participation despite the agency having its own environmental claims, directives and rehabilitation requirements involving Marcopper and other parties.

He terminated the services of the private lawyers who had handled the settlement, citing what he described as legal, procedural and practical deficiencies. Go also stressed that dismissal of the Writ of Kalikasan did not extinguish the DENR’s regulatory authority or separate environmental claims.

The governor has likewise raised concern that the $100-million amount could effectively fall to $75 million if former lawyers succeed in a $25-million garnishment claim.

Three decades after disaster

On 24 March 1996, the failure of a drainage tunnel at the Marcopper mine released about 1.6 million cubic meters of mine tailings into the Makulapnit-Boac River system, spreading along some 27 kilometers of waterways and coastal areas. A DENR assessment said the spill left the Boac River virtually dead, damaged farms and clogged irrigation systems.

Placer Dome, which held an indirect 39.9-percent interest in Marcopper, later divested its stake. Barrick acquired Placer Dome in 2006 and inherited litigation arising from the historic mining operations.