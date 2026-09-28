“The initial report says there are 20,000 Aetas, it’s like a one town. But in the end, it’s just a fraction of certain families inside our property.”

This was the statement made by Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Joshua Bingcang during an interview at the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) forum on 21 September 2026.

He said that the figure was not factual, citing that the number never came from a government agency, adding that the BCDA is currently working with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) in conducting a census in the area where the Pax Silica site will be established.

He furthered that an initial census made by the government agency discovered that there were only 40 structures in the area, adding that if the national average household size is five people, the number could only be around 200.

The official said that these 40 structures that were found inside a 10-hectare portion of the Pax Silica site.

The BCDA and the NCIP conducted a community census at Sitio Sapang Kawayan in Capas, Tarlac, on 20 August 2026 to update its initial community census as part of the ongoing preparations for the proposed Clark Advanced Manufacturing Park (CAMP) in New Clark City.

The updating of community census aims to help BCDA and NCIP establish an accurate record of the families and individuals in the area and determine the appropriate assistance based on their circumstances.

The BCDA said that it is the first of several steps toward determining the appropriate assistance, from identification and validation, to joint surveys and documentation, review of agreements, and ultimately the processing and release of appropriate assistance.

“BCDA will continue to work alongside NCIP, the local government, and the community throughout the process: listening to concerns, understanding what assistance is needed, and ensuring that the appropriate safeguards and processes are in place.”

Following the updating of the community census in Sitio Sapang Kawayan, the BCDA and the NCIP met once again to discuss the next steps in ensuring that national development projects move forward with the welfare and interests of communities in mind.

The meeting forms part of the continuing coordination between BCDA and NCIP to identify ways forward for communities affected by proposed developments in New Clark City, while ensuring that their concerns, rights, and aspirations remain part of the planning process.

As the Philippines pursues major infrastructure and economic development projects, BCDA remains committed to working closely with national agencies, local governments, and communities to ensure that progress is inclusive and that the benefits of development reach more Filipinos.