Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. immediately proceeded to Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan early Monday evening to serve the arrest warrant issued by the Sandiganbayan against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who was rushed to the hospital after learning of the graft court’s order.
In an ambush interview with reporters at Camp Crame, Remulla said Romualdez suffered a “cardiovascular event” and an “anxiety attack.”
“Andito po siya ngayon naka-confine as according to the doctors he is suffering from a cardiovascular event, unstable ang kanyang blood pressure and having an anxiety attack. However, we made it clear that like in Sec. Bonoan’s case na apat na araw siyang andoon, we will check every day hanggang he is well enough to be presented to court,” Remulla said.
“In the meantime, meron kaming armed guards outside his door, merong kaming armed police outside the hospital and in the lobby, at he is now considered, after we read him his rights, he is now considered a person deprived of liberty (PDL),” he added.
Remulla said Romualdez was rushed to the hospital at around 4 p.m. after learning that the Sandiganbayan had issued an arrest warrant against him.
“But we assure you he cannot hide behind his wealth. Kahit gaano kayaman siya, hindi niya kayang bayaran ang batas para payagan dito sa magandang lugar na matutulog. Dadalhin namin siya sa Payatas (QC Jail) sa tamang panahon kung sabihin ng duktor na kaya na. Hindi ito permanent situation. Ang kuwarto niya sa Payatas ay naghihintay na kung sabihin man ng korte na diyan siya ay naghihintay na yung kuwarto niya sa Payatas. Patas ang laban dito,” Remulla said.