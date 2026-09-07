Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla and Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. immediately proceeded to Cardinal Santos Medical Center in San Juan early Monday evening to serve the arrest warrant issued by the Sandiganbayan against former House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who was rushed to the hospital after learning of the graft court’s order.

In an ambush interview with reporters at Camp Crame, Remulla said Romualdez suffered a “cardiovascular event” and an “anxiety attack.”

“Andito po siya ngayon naka-confine as according to the doctors he is suffering from a cardiovascular event, unstable ang kanyang blood pressure and having an anxiety attack. However, we made it clear that like in Sec. Bonoan’s case na apat na araw siyang andoon, we will check every day hanggang he is well enough to be presented to court,” Remulla said.