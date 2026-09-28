Sen. Lito Lapid has backed the new law setting five-year terms for barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials, saying less frequent elections could save the government billions of pesos that could be redirected to public assistance.
Republic Act No. 12326 moves the next Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections to November 2028, with succeeding elections to be held every five years.
Lapid said he respects the legal challenge filed before the Supreme Court questioning the law and the new election schedule.
The senator made the remarks during a visit to three barangays in Batangas City, where his team distributed grocery packs to about 600 residents, including solo parents, daycare pupils, LGBTQ+ individuals and indigent senior citizens.
Lapid later visited Lipa City to inspect the ongoing construction of a City Hall annex building funded through government assistance he helped secure.
Lipa City Mayor Eric Africa said the project would help improve the delivery of public services.
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