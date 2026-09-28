Five Filipino seafarers who were part of the crew of M/V Cape Dao have safely returned to the Philippines after arriving aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR928 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Sunday night, 27 September.
The five seafarers were part of the 28-man crew of an Indian-flagged cargo vessel sailing from Mina Saqr to India via the Oman route when they experienced a maritime incident off the coast of Oman.
According to the report, two projectiles struck the port side of M/V Cape Dao, causing damage to the accommodation area and a portion of the engine room, which resulted in a fire on board the ship.
Upon their arrival, they were immediately met and assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) medical team to ensure orderly arrival processing and to provide the necessary airport, medical, welfare, and special financial assistance.
Their licensed manning agency is also a partner in post-arrival arrangements, including medical check-ups, temporary accommodations, and onward travel before their final return to their respective families.
Alagang OWWA does not end upon return. Through its regional welfare offices, assistance will continue for the seven seafarers in their communities, connecting them to appropriate welfare and reintegration services based on their needs and qualifications.
A traditional dish called zongzi is served during China’s Dragon Boat Festival, which falls in June. It is a rice…
Divina credited the firm’s achievements to its members, thanking them for their ‘hard work, dedication, teamwork, and…
‘Sec. Vince Dizon, please explain how this finding of your own team should not be flagged as a ghost project in Taguig.’