According to the report, two projectiles struck the port side of M/V Cape Dao, causing damage to the accommodation area and a portion of the engine room, which resulted in a fire on board the ship.

Upon their arrival, they were immediately met and assisted by the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) medical team to ensure orderly arrival processing and to provide the necessary airport, medical, welfare, and special financial assistance.

Their licensed manning agency is also a partner in post-arrival arrangements, including medical check-ups, temporary accommodations, and onward travel before their final return to their respective families.

Alagang OWWA does not end upon return. Through its regional welfare offices, assistance will continue for the seven seafarers in their communities, connecting them to appropriate welfare and reintegration services based on their needs and qualifications.