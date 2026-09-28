The complaint was filed by Laguna Board Members Lorenzo Zuñiga Jr., Karla Adajar and Princess Lajara, and Calamba City Councilor Niño Lajara.

At the center of the complaint is the provincial government's review assistance program, under which P15,500 was allegedly released to each beneficiary.

The complainants alleged that beneficiaries were instructed to return or turn over the P15,500 they received for payment to a private review center. They asked the Ombudsman to determine whether the arrangement should have undergone the applicable government procurement process instead of funds being released directly to individual beneficiaries.

The complaint also alleged that the program was implemented despite guidance from the Provincial Legal Services Office and conditions contained in an authorization issued by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

According to the complainants, some beneficiaries were required to submit documents including diplomas and certificates of indigency, with allegations that some documents submitted in connection with the program were fabricated, falsified or otherwise invalid.

Several provincial officials were also cited in the complaint for their alleged roles in the processing, certification, approval and release of the funds.

The complainants further questioned the P15,500 cost per reviewee, claiming that other review centers offered comparable services for about P6,000. They asked the Ombudsman to examine whether the arrangement resulted in financial disadvantage to the provincial government.

Aragones had earlier denied allegations of irregularities involving the review program. In a statement reported on 15 September, she said beneficiaries were given P15,500 specifically for payment to review centers and that the amount was not intended as a personal allowance.

The provincial government has previously confirmed that its free review program has covered aspiring professionals, including teacher licensure examinees.

The allegations remain subject to investigation and evaluation by the Ombudsman. The filing of the complaint does not establish administrative or criminal liability.