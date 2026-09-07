April was identified as the person who left a box containing suspected illegal drugs at the concierge area of the said place.

Initial investigation disclosed that at around 11:30 p.m. on 6 September, a K9 handler and her K9 partner were conducting routine patrol at the establishment when the K9 indicated the possible presence of illegal drugs near the concierge area.

Police personnel from Sub-Station 4, Taguig City Police Station, together with an augmenting personnel from the District Mobile Force Battalion, responded to the area after establishment personnel sought police assistance. Upon inspection, the officers discovered an unattended box underneath the concierge counter containing suspected marijuana Kush.

Responding officers then coordinated with the establishment's CCTV operator to review footage and identify the person who left the package.

At around 1:15 a.m. on 7 September, April returned to the concierge area and asked for the box she had previously left. After confirming through the CCTV footage that she was the same person who left the package, the responding officers placed her under arrest.

Recovered from her possession were approximately 420 grams of suspected marijuana (Kush) with a street drug price of P630,000, together with four boxes of Kraft Mac & Cheese and one box container, all properly marked and documented by the seizing officers.

The arrested suspect was turned over to the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of Taguig City Police Station for the preparation of pertinent documents and filing of the appropriate complaint.