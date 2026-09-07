The documentary marks a different creative territory for Sta. Maria, whose voice will guide viewers through real-life accounts of women working on the frontlines of peacebuilding in the Bangsamoro region.

More than documenting individual experiences, the project seeks to highlight how women have become important participants in the continuing pursuit of lasting peace—showing their resilience, leadership and determination amid the complex realities confronting their communities.

“Hindi Suntok sa Buwan ang Kapayapaan” was written by ABS-CBN News senior producer Dianne RJ Obdin and Palanca award-winning journalist Jeff Canoy.

For Sta. Maria, the project represents an opportunity to use her platform in a form of storytelling different from the fictional characters that have defined much of her acclaimed acting career. This time, the stories belong to real women whose experiences reflect both the challenges and possibilities of peace.

The documentary also carries a title that speaks to its central message: that peace need not remain an impossible dream, especially when people on the ground continue working to make it a reality.

“Hindi Suntok sa Buwan ang Kapayapaan” premieres Monday, September 7, on the ABS-CBN News YouTube channel. It will also be available on ANC and iWant.