He urged applicants to conduct all recruitment-related transactions only through the official BuCor website, bucor.gov.ph, or other authorized communication channels.

BuCor identified e-bucor-rms.vercel.app and bucor-recruitment.online as fraudulent websites falsely claiming to represent the agency’s e-recruitment system.

The agency said it conducted an open-source intelligence investigation to verify the sites.

According to Catapang, the first website is hosted on Vercel and uses Next.js with a Supabase backend. It allows users to register, log in and recover passwords, but investigators found no identifiable developer or organization behind the site. Its exact launch date also remains unknown.

The second website, bucor-recruitment.online, was registered recently and uses privacy services that conceal the identity of the registrant. Catapang said the site is hosted by InterServer Inc., while its domain registration was handled by Hostinger Operations, UAB.

BuCor’s recruitment and information technology departments confirmed that neither website is affiliated with the agency.

Catapang warned that fake recruitment websites pose serious risks, including personal data theft, financial exploitation and the spread of misinformation.

“In an age where digital deception grows increasingly sophisticated, vigilance is essential,” Catapang said.

He added that fraudulent recruitment platforms also undermine trust in legitimate public institutions and exploit applicants seeking career opportunities.