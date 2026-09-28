Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling received the Distinguished Honorary Fellow recognition from the Gerry Roxas Leadership Awardees Inc. during an awarding ceremony in Quezon City on Saturday.
Former Sen. Mar Roxas presented the plaque to Aliling at the Pugad Lawin Hall of the Quezon City Sports Complex.
The recognition cited Aliling's achievements, contributions and commitment to public service, reflecting the organization's values of integrity, service, excellence and patriotism.
Earlier this year, Aliling also received Asia’s Icon of Excellence in Housing and Urban Development at the Asia’s Golden Icon Awards and was named Bayani ng Urban Poor 2026 by the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor.
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