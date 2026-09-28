The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested three suspects who were allegedly transporting 176 master cases of cigarettes worth P8-million by the authorities in Isabela, Negros Occidental on 25 September 2026.

According to the CIDG, the operation was coordinated with concerned police units in the Negros Island Region, which led to the seizure of the said of 176 master cases of cigarettes that was reportedly being sold, or traded without the required graphic and textual health warnings.

Beyond the recovery of the cigarette shipment, the PNP said the operation serves as a reminder that tobacco products placed in the market are subject to health and consumer-protection requirements. Republic Act No. 10643, or the Graphic Health Warnings Law, requires tobacco products to carry prescribed warnings intended to provide consumers with clear information on the health risks associated with tobacco use.

For the public, the PNP encourages greater awareness when purchasing tobacco products, including checking whether the required graphic health warnings are properly displayed. Retailers, distributors, and other concerned parties are likewise reminded to ensure that the products they handle comply with applicable laws and regulations.

Chief PNP General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said enforcement should go hand in hand with informing the public about the purpose of these safeguards.

“Ang mahalaga, alam ng publiko kung bakit may ganitong requirement. These warnings are there to make consumers more aware of the risks, so compliance should not be treated as a mere formality. We will continue to enforce the law while helping people understand the reason behind it,” PGen Nartatez said.

The operation is in line with the PNP Focused Agenda, particularly under Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO), which promotes coordinated and responsive police action while ensuring that enforcement is carried out with respect for due process and the rights of all persons involved.

The PNP continues to coordinate with concerned government agencies in support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s efforts to strengthen public safety, consumer protection, and the effective implementation of laws and regulations.

Through responsible enforcement and sustained public awareness, the PNP remains committed to protecting communities and delivering “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas: Serbisyong Mabilis, Tapat at Nararamdaman.”