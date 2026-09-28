ROMBLON — The Maritime Industry Authority is reviewing recent fare increases imposed by ferry operators serving Romblon and other island routes to determine whether the adjustments comply with allowable limits.

MARINA Region IV Director Maximo Bañares Jr. said the agency has begun checking the fare adjustments following concerns raised by passengers over higher sea travel costs.

Bañares said ferry fare adjustments allowed by the agency should not exceed 10 percent. Operators found to have imposed increases beyond the permitted level will be advised to make the necessary corrections.

He said a MARINA unit is already reviewing the rates implemented by shipping operators.

The review is significant for Romblon residents who rely heavily on passenger vessels for travel between the province’s islands and connections to other parts of the country.

MARINA regulates the domestic shipping industry, including passenger vessel operations and authorized fare adjustments.