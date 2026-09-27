Cayosa argued that the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, has constitutional authority to interpret and apply the rules governing impeachment proceedings and said the Supreme Court should be cautious about interfering with the Senate’s sole power to try impeachment cases.

The revised rule has already been challenged before the Supreme Court.

Former Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez asked the high court to nullify the 23 September ruling and argued that the Constitution’s requirement of two-thirds of “all the Members of the Senate” should mean 16 votes in a 24-member chamber.

Lawyer Ernesto Francisco Jr. filed a separate petition seeking to void the ruling and restore the previous threshold, likewise arguing that the Senate impeachment court cannot redefine the constitutional phrase “all the Members of the Senate.”

The Senate impeachment court’s new rule excludes senators who are detained, suspended, legally restrained from performing their functions, physically or medically incapacitated, beyond the court’s coercive processes or similarly unable to participate.