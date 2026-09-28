QUEZON — A municipal mayor and several local government employees in Quezon province have been ordered to appear before the Land Transportation Office after they were reportedly seen riding motorcycles without protective helmets.

The LTO issued show-cause orders after reviewing photographs and videos of the riders and identifying the registered owners and designated users of the motorcycles involved.

The officials and employees were directed to appear before the agency’s Intelligence and Investigation Division on October 1 and submit sworn explanations regarding the alleged violation of the mandatory motorcycle helmet law.

They were also asked to explain why they should not be considered improper persons to operate motor vehicles, an administrative finding that may result in the suspension or revocation of a driver’s license.

Three motorcycles linked to the incident have been placed under alarm status, while the licenses of the riders were put under a 90-day preventive suspension pending the proceedings.

LTO chief Markus Lacanilao said government personnel are expected to observe the same traffic rules imposed on the public and should set an example in road safety compliance.