The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Thursday warned the public against fake websites posing as official agency platforms and allegedly collecting personal information from users.
In an advisory, the DPWH said Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon issued the warning after reports surfaced about a fraudulent website carrying false information and potentially being used for scams.
“Binabalaan ni Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon ang publiko laban sa kumakalat na pekeng website na nagpapanggap bilang opisyal na website ng Department of Public Works and Highways at naglalaman ng maling impormasyon na maaaring magamit sa panloloko,” the department said.
(Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon is warning the public against a fake website posing as the official DPWH website and carrying false information that could be used for fraud.)
The agency said the fake website had also been asking visitors for personal information, posing risks to their privacy and security.
The DPWH advised the public to rely only on its official website, verified social media accounts and hotline for legitimate information.
It also urged the public to report suspicious websites and online accounts claiming to represent the agency.