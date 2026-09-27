SUBIC FREEPORT — The ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) concluded the Experts’ Working Group on Maritime Security (EWG on MS) Joint Cooperative Activity (JCA) and Future Leaders’ Program (FLP) here on 25 September 2026.

The meeting allowed maritime security delegates from ADMM-Plus to hold training sessions from the conference room to the open sea as they came together to strengthen cooperation, exchange expertise, and build greater understanding of shared maritime challenges.

The week-long activity brought participating countries together through a series of shore-based and at-sea engagements designed to strengthen interoperability, facilitate knowledge exchange, and enhance practical cooperation in the maritime domain.

Participating ADMM countries included Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, along with Plus partners Australia, Japan, India, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, Russia, and the United States. France and the United Kingdom also participated as international observers.

The closing ceremony featured remarks from Rear Admiral Edwin M. Nera PN and Rear Admiral Terada Hiroyuki JMSDF (Ret), Co-Chairs of the ADMM-Plus EWG on MS, who highlighted the importance of sustaining dialogue and cooperation in addressing common maritime security concerns.

Serving as Guest of Honor and Speaker, Major General Edwin E. Amadar PN(M), Vice Commander of the Philippine Navy, underscored the significance of the multilateral engagement, emphasizing that the ASEAN-led initiative further reinforces cooperation in addressing shared maritime challenges in support of a stable, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region.

The JCA and FLP featured subject matter expert exchanges, discussions on key maritime security issues, shipboard activities, and coordinated at-sea exercises, providing participants with opportunities to share expertise, strengthen interoperability, and enhance practical cooperation.

As co-chairs of the ADMM-Plus EWG on MS, the Philippines and Japan continue to advance initiatives that bring regional and international partners together in pursuit of greater understanding and cooperation toward a secure, peaceful, and resilient maritime region.