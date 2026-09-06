In the video, Ogie presented a large ceremonial check worth ₱1 million to Erin, recalling a promise he had previously set for his children.

“'Pag 25 wala pa kayong asawa, wala pa kayong anak…” Ogie said, handing the presentation check.

The gesture moved Erin to tears as admitted that she had doubted whether her father truly cared, making the grand gesture all the more meaningful.

Addressing potential public criticism, Ogie clarified that the cash gift was not meant to boast or show off, but rather to express genuine pride in his daughter's life choices.

“Kasi gusto ko, ienjoy nila yung kanilang kabataan,” Ogie explained.

He emphasized his desire for his children to fully experience their youth before taking on the heavy responsibilities of family and married life.

He noted that settling down too early comes with significant challenges, pointing out the practical difficulties young parents face, such as leaving children behind with grandparents while navigating early adulthood.

Rather than spending the windfall on leisure, Erin intends to use the funds as capital to break into the food and beverage industry, as she herself is working in the culinary field.

“Magne-negosyo kasi siya at 'yan ang gagamitin niya,” Ogie shared.

The proud father expressed total confidence in his daughter's entrepreneurial vision, fully backing her plans to open a coffee shop and expressing trust that her perseverance will multiply the investment over time.