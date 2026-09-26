Severe Tropical Storm “Queenie,” with the international name “Surigae,” is being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Queenie is rapidly intensifying as it moves over the Philippine Sea, with forecasters warning that it is nearing typhoon status.

According to the latest weather advisory issued at 11 a.m. on 26 September, the eye of the storm was tracked approximately 575 kilometers east-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.