Severe Tropical Storm “Queenie,” with the international name “Surigae,” is being monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).
Queenie is rapidly intensifying as it moves over the Philippine Sea, with forecasters warning that it is nearing typhoon status.
According to the latest weather advisory issued at 11 a.m. on 26 September, the eye of the storm was tracked approximately 575 kilometers east-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.
Although no tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised across the country, rougher marine conditions are expected in northern and eastern waters.
Coastal waters off Isabela, the northern seaboard of Batanes, and the eastern seaboard of Davao Oriental are experiencing moderate seas, with wave heights reaching up to two meters.
Operators of motorbancas and small ocean vessels are strongly advised to exercise caution or avoid navigation in these areas, while all other coastal waters remain below two meters.
The severe tropical storm is expected to continue slowing down over the next 12 hours while turning northward before shifting toward a north-northeastward trajectory by tomorrow morning, 27 September.
Queenie is anticipated to exit the PAR between tomorrow afternoon and evening, accelerating toward the sea south of mainland Japan before beginning a gradual weakening trend on Monday, 28 September.
Disaster risk reduction and management offices are urged to stay vigilant and heed localized instructions from emergency personnel.