She said that since arriving in the Philippines, she has been struck by how many Filipinos have relatives, friends or other connections in New Zealand.

“No matter where I go here, people have a New Zealand connection,” McIntosh said.

She stressed that the bilateral relationship is built not only through government cooperation but also through the communities, families, students and businesses that sustain the partnership.

“Nagiging makabuluhan ang lahat ng ito sapagkat ang tunay na puso ng ugnayan ng New Zealand at Pilipinas ay nasa inyo,” she said.