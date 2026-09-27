The New Zealand Embassy in Manila opened the two-day “Experience New Zealand” event at One Ayala in Makati City on 26 September, celebrating 60 years of diplomatic relations between New Zealand and the Philippines.
The event brings together New Zealand culture, trade, education, tourism and food, giving the public a closer look at the ties between the two countries.
Hosted by Kiwi-Filipino entertainer Eric “Eruption” Tai, the opening ceremony featured remarks from New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines Catherine McIntosh.
Speaking partly in Filipino, McIntosh highlighted the strong people-to-people connections between the two countries.
She said that since arriving in the Philippines, she has been struck by how many Filipinos have relatives, friends or other connections in New Zealand.
“No matter where I go here, people have a New Zealand connection,” McIntosh said.
She stressed that the bilateral relationship is built not only through government cooperation but also through the communities, families, students and businesses that sustain the partnership.
“Nagiging makabuluhan ang lahat ng ito sapagkat ang tunay na puso ng ugnayan ng New Zealand at Pilipinas ay nasa inyo,” she said.
McIntosh drew applause from the crowd as she continued speaking in Filipino.
“Kayo mismo ang puso ng ugnayang ito, kasama rin ang ating komunidad, pamilya, mga estudyante at mga negosyo, sa pagbibigay-buhay at sigla sa ating pagkakaibigan araw-araw,” she added.
The ambassador also cited examples of cooperation between Filipinos and New Zealanders, including Filipinos working in New Zealand’s beekeeping industry and scientists working with farmers in Mindanao to bring Philippine mangoes to the New Zealand market.
In education, more than 40 Filipino students are sent to New Zealand universities each year through the Manaaki New Zealand Scholarship Program.
“People are at the heart of our relationship,” McIntosh said.
She added that the bilateral relationship is entering a new chapter through a comprehensive partnership that reflects the growing ambitions of both countries.
“Experience New Zealand celebrates this partnership through the best of what New Zealand has to offer,” she said.
The event features music, culture, food, tourism, sport and education.
“Sa pagdiriwang na ito, gusto pa sana naming ibahagi ang kagandahan ng New Zealand sa mga Pinoy,” McIntosh said.
The opening program featured a musical collaboration between New Zealand artist Bic Runga and the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra, along with performances by Tokyo-based kapa haka group Ngā Hau E Whā.
The event also includes 12 New Zealand education providers and 20 trade booths showcasing food, beverages and other products.