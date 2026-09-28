On a vlog hosted by Benedict Cua, single dad Cua welcomed single mom Bea Borres as his guest, with the conversation turning to that perennial relationship question: closure with an ex.

Cua admitted that, for him, there was no longer any need for closure because he had already moved on. Borres, however, had a rather different definition of closure.

For Borres, it was not simply a conversation with an ex that she wanted. She jokingly declared that what she wanted was “closure sex.”

“Hindi. Ganon din sa’kin. Pero tapos na ako mag-heal,” Cua said.

“Pero gusto ko ng closure. Closure sex,” Borres quipped.

She guffawed after dropping the candid admission, adding that she was simply being honest.

Recently, her ex-boyfriend Meray Yamada made a special appearance on Borres’ vlog. In another X post, Borres’ former partner was also seen carrying their daughter during a family luncheon.

With Borres apparently having her own unconventional idea of closure, netizens may be left wondering whether another chapter with Yamada could be on the horizon. For now, however, any talk of a second baby remains pure speculation.