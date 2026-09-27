The United States has issued a statement against Chinese maritime forces following an interception that disrupted a routine Philippine resupply mission at Ayungin Shoal on Thursday, 24 September.

In an official statement released on 27 September, US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton denounced what he termed “dangerous blocking and other irresponsible maneuvers” by the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

Lipton said the maneuvers threatened a collision with a Philippine vessel and involved escalatory tactics that threaten freedom of navigation.