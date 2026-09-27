The United States has issued a statement against Chinese maritime forces following an interception that disrupted a routine Philippine resupply mission at Ayungin Shoal on Thursday, 24 September.
In an official statement released on 27 September, US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton denounced what he termed “dangerous blocking and other irresponsible maneuvers” by the China Coast Guard (CCG) and the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).
Lipton said the maneuvers threatened a collision with a Philippine vessel and involved escalatory tactics that threaten freedom of navigation.
The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) said Chinese maritime forces hindered the delivery of essential supplies to the Filipino crew aboard the BRP Sierra Madre.
The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reported that three PLAN warships and five CCG vessels, including two Houbei-class missile boats, interfered with the mission. Philippine vessels, including the M/V Lapu-Lapu and three Philippine Navy and Coast Guard support vessels, were hindered while they were about 60 nautical miles from Ayungin Shoal.
The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ultimately called off the scheduled rotation and resupply operation to protect the safety of its personnel.
Washington reaffirmed its support for its Philippine allies and called on the CCG and PLAN to cease what it described as escalatory tactics that threaten freedom of navigation and a free and open Indo-Pacific.
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