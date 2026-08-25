For Marian, becoming a mother meant thinking beyond the present. Instead of simply asking what she wants to buy, she now considers how the family’s resources can be managed and grown to provide greater security for their children in the years ahead.

“Bilang nanay siyempre nung una single ako, iba yung priority ko, naging may asawa ako, nagkaanak ako. Ngayon parang iniisip mo hindi na lang sa sarili mo eh, iisipin mo ano bang future ang puwede ko gawin para sa mga anak ko?” she shared.

That change has also influenced how Marian approaches her career and the opportunities that come her way. Despite being one of the country’s most recognizable celebrity endorsers, she said she remains selective about the projects and partnerships she accepts, placing importance on trust and values that complement her own.

Her outlook on money is also beginning to shape the lessons she and Dingdong are introducing at home.

Marian revealed that Zia and Sixto are not yet directly handling money on their own. Instead, the couple has created a simple reward system that allows the children to earn points by completing age-appropriate responsibilities around the house.

Tasks such as cleaning their rooms and helping with chores can earn them points, which they can eventually use toward something they want. Marian sees the practice as an early introduction to discipline, effort and understanding that rewards do not simply appear without responsibility.

As the children grow older, she hopes to gradually teach them more about saving, spending wisely and recognizing the true value of money.

The lesson is deeply connected to Marian’s own upbringing. Raised by her grandmother, she learned early to appreciate what she earned and to understand the effort behind every purchase. That experience is something she hopes to pass on to her children.

“Pag may binibili ako sa kanila, alam nila kung saan nanggaling yun. Pinagtrabahuan ko, pinag-igihan ko kaya ko nakuha yun,” Marian explained.

Rather than simply providing everything her children may eventually ask for, the actress wants them to develop the satisfaction of working toward something themselves.

“May gusto ka? Pagtrabahuan mo para pag nasa ’yo, pahahalagahan mo,” she added.

Fresh from a family vacation that also coincided with her birthday celebration, Marian said she treasured having uninterrupted time with Dingdong, Zia and Sixto before returning to her professional commitments in Manila.

For the actress, those moments reflect the same priorities now influencing many of her choices. Career and financial success remain important, but they have taken on a broader purpose: creating stability, opportunities and a strong foundation for the family she is raising.

And as Zia and Sixto grow up, Marian hopes that one of the most valuable things she can leave them will not simply be material security, but an understanding that whatever they earn deserves to be worked for, managed carefully and appreciated.