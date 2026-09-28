Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all? If it were Ramos asking the magic mirror that question with her rebooted look, the mirror itself might be in for a shock, and perhaps a few cracks!

At a recent fashion event, dropped jaws and muted whispers were the instant reactions of many to the “presence” of Rhian Ramos. No, she did not gate-crash, but her transformed appearance was so different from the last time the public saw her that many could hardly look away.

On an entertainment social media site, netizens debated whether she had too much Botox, undergone buccal fat removal, or resembled an infamous and publicity-hungry fortune teller, leaving some aghast witnesses asking, “Why God, why?”

Some opined that she must have been sublimating her issues and worries with food, which they believed explained the noticeable fullness in her cheeks, even from a mile away.

Whatever the case, Ramos undoubtedly caught everyone’s attention. The jeers, questions and suspicions surrounding her appearance only proved that her relevance remains top-tier.