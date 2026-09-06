The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to widen and add more drainage systems along flood-prone G. Araneta Avenue in Quezon City.
The department said on Sunday, 6 September, that Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon had directed the agency to undertake the measures.
The agency said the move is expected to help reduce flooding in the area during heavy rains.
“Tuluy-tuloy ang DPWH sa pagtugon sa problema ng pagbabaha sa lugar kasunod ng direktiba ng Pangulo sa ahensya na pabilisan ang paglalagay ng flood management projects sa buong bansa upang maproteksyunan ang mga komunidad, residente at motorista,” it stated.
(The DPWH will continue to address flooding problems in the area pursuant to the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to hasten the implementation of flood management projects throughout the country to protect communities, residents and motorists.)
Dizon acted on complaints from residents regarding persistent flooding along G. Araneta Avenue.
Residents also informed the department that they observed floodwaters receding more quickly after Dizon ordered the declogging of drainage systems in the area.