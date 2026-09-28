“Ang expectation po natin pagdating ng 2028 national and local elections tayo ay aabutin ng mga 74 million,” Garcia said in a radio interview.

(We expect to have around 74 million voters by the 2028 national and local elections.)

“Sa kasalukuyan, 71 million tayo para sa regular na eleksyon,” he added.

(At present, we have 71 million registered voters for regular elections.)

Comelec earlier said voter registration is expected to reopen in the second week of November and run until the end of July 2027. The registration period will also accommodate applications for transfer and reactivation.

Garcia said individuals who have reached the minimum voting age may also register once the voter list-up resumes.

Comelec records show there are about 25 million registered Sangguniang Kabataan voters aged 15 to 30, not 25 million voters aged 15 to 17. Voters aged 15 to 17 may vote only in the SK elections, while those aged 18 to 30 may vote in both the SK and barangay elections.

The registration period was rescheduled following the postponement of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections to November 2028 under Republic Act No. 12326.